500 Fijian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert FJD to KYD at the real exchange rate

500 fjd
182.72 kyd

1.00000 FJD = 0.36545 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.0905590.87721.493621.662420.9641518.746
1 GBP1.1493611.25345104.4521.716731.910751.1081521.5462
1 USD0.916950.797798183.33151.36961.524390.884117.1895
1 INR0.01100390.009573790.012000310.01643560.01829310.01060940.206279

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 FJD0.36545 KYD
5 FJD1.82725 KYD
10 FJD3.65449 KYD
20 FJD7.30898 KYD
50 FJD18.27245 KYD
100 FJD36.54490 KYD
250 FJD91.36225 KYD
500 FJD182.72450 KYD
1000 FJD365.44900 KYD
2000 FJD730.89800 KYD
5000 FJD1827.24500 KYD
10000 FJD3654.49000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 KYD2.73636 FJD
5 KYD13.68180 FJD
10 KYD27.36360 FJD
20 KYD54.72720 FJD
50 KYD136.81800 FJD
100 KYD273.63600 FJD
250 KYD684.09000 FJD
500 KYD1368.18000 FJD
1000 KYD2736.36000 FJD
2000 KYD5472.72000 FJD
5000 KYD13681.80000 FJD
10000 KYD27363.60000 FJD