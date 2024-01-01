Colombian pesos to Belarusian rubles today

Convert COP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.84 byn

1.000 COP = 0.0008419 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.2218.879
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.96520.472
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.37913.895
1 GBP1.2691.171.72411.9471.70671.35723.962

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 COP0.00084 BYN
5 COP0.00421 BYN
10 COP0.00842 BYN
20 COP0.01684 BYN
50 COP0.04210 BYN
100 COP0.08419 BYN
250 COP0.21048 BYN
500 COP0.42095 BYN
1000 COP0.84191 BYN
2000 COP1.68381 BYN
5000 COP4.20953 BYN
10000 COP8.41905 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Colombian Peso
1 BYN1,187.78000 COP
5 BYN5,938.90000 COP
10 BYN11,877.80000 COP
20 BYN23,755.60000 COP
50 BYN59,389.00000 COP
100 BYN118,778.00000 COP
250 BYN296,945.00000 COP
500 BYN593,890.00000 COP
1000 BYN1,187,780.00000 COP
2000 BYN2,375,560.00000 COP
5000 BYN5,938,900.00000 COP
10000 BYN11,877,800.00000 COP