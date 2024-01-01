Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BTN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
164.70 bwp

1.000 BTN = 0.1647 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1531.4741.6630.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5651.7261.9471.13121.362
1 USD0.9230.788183.1711.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Botswanan Pula
1 BTN0.16470 BWP
5 BTN0.82350 BWP
10 BTN1.64699 BWP
20 BTN3.29398 BWP
50 BTN8.23495 BWP
100 BTN16.46990 BWP
250 BTN41.17475 BWP
500 BTN82.34950 BWP
1000 BTN164.69900 BWP
2000 BTN329.39800 BWP
5000 BTN823.49500 BWP
10000 BTN1,646.99000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BWP6.07167 BTN
5 BWP30.35835 BTN
10 BWP60.71670 BTN
20 BWP121.43340 BTN
50 BWP303.58350 BTN
100 BWP607.16700 BTN
250 BWP1,517.91750 BTN
500 BWP3,035.83500 BTN
1000 BWP6,071.67000 BTN
2000 BWP12,143.34000 BTN
5000 BWP30,358.35000 BTN
10000 BWP60,716.70000 BTN