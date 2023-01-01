Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas today

Convert BTN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
161.51 bwp

1.00000 BTN = 0.16151 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Botswanan Pula
1 BTN0.16151 BWP
5 BTN0.80757 BWP
10 BTN1.61515 BWP
20 BTN3.23030 BWP
50 BTN8.07575 BWP
100 BTN16.15150 BWP
250 BTN40.37875 BWP
500 BTN80.75750 BWP
1000 BTN161.51500 BWP
2000 BTN323.03000 BWP
5000 BTN807.57500 BWP
10000 BTN1615.15000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BWP6.19138 BTN
5 BWP30.95690 BTN
10 BWP61.91380 BTN
20 BWP123.82760 BTN
50 BWP309.56900 BTN
100 BWP619.13800 BTN
250 BWP1547.84500 BTN
500 BWP3095.69000 BTN
1000 BWP6191.38000 BTN
2000 BWP12382.76000 BTN
5000 BWP30956.90000 BTN
10000 BWP61913.80000 BTN