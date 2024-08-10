Bahamian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 7.168 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 7.186 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 7.117 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.335% increase in value.