Bahamian dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 936.748 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.371% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 936.977 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 933.286 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.142% increase in value.