Brazilian real to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Macanese patacas is currently 1.458 today, reflecting a 0.726% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.852% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 1.462 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.382 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.962% decrease in value.