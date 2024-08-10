Brazilian real to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Laotian kips is currently 4,023.960 today, reflecting a 0.660% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.888% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 4,036.000 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 3,817.090 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.952% increase in value.