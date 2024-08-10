Brazilian real to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Comorian francs is currently 81.809 today, reflecting a 0.715% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.927% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 81.965 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 77.232 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.156% decrease in value.