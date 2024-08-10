Brazilian real to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Ethiopian birrs is currently 18.785 today, reflecting a 2.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 35.840% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 18.836 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 10.080 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.244% increase in value.