50 bob
19.44 gel

Bs1.000 BOB = ₾0.3889 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BOB to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39530.4163
Low0.38890.3858
Average0.39250.4002
Change-1.34%0.80%
1 BOB to GEL stats

The performance of BOB to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3953 and a 30 day low of 0.3889. This means the 30 day average was 0.3925. The change for BOB to GEL was -1.34.

The performance of BOB to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4163 and a 90 day low of 0.3858. This means the 90 day average was 0.4002. The change for BOB to GEL was 0.80.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Georgian Lari
1 BOB0.38888 GEL
5 BOB1.94441 GEL
10 BOB3.88881 GEL
20 BOB7.77762 GEL
50 BOB19.44405 GEL
100 BOB38.88810 GEL
250 BOB97.22025 GEL
500 BOB194.44050 GEL
1000 BOB388.88100 GEL
2000 BOB777.76200 GEL
5000 BOB1,944.40500 GEL
10000 BOB3,888.81000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GEL2.57148 BOB
5 GEL12.85740 BOB
10 GEL25.71480 BOB
20 GEL51.42960 BOB
50 GEL128.57400 BOB
100 GEL257.14800 BOB
250 GEL642.87000 BOB
500 GEL1,285.74000 BOB
1000 GEL2,571.48000 BOB
2000 GEL5,142.96000 BOB
5000 GEL12,857.40000 BOB
10000 GEL25,714.80000 BOB