500 Brunei dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert BND to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 bnd
1,407,690 ugx

B$1.000 BND = Ush2,815 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,815.38002,830.2600
Low2,745.27002,727.5400
Average2,775.62532,778.8894
Change2.10%0.93%
1 BND to UGX stats

The performance of BND to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,815.3800 and a 30 day low of 2,745.2700. This means the 30 day average was 2,775.6253. The change for BND to UGX was 2.10.

The performance of BND to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,830.2600 and a 90 day low of 2,727.5400. This means the 90 day average was 2,778.8894. The change for BND to UGX was 0.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BND2,815.38000 UGX
5 BND14,076.90000 UGX
10 BND28,153.80000 UGX
20 BND56,307.60000 UGX
50 BND140,769.00000 UGX
100 BND281,538.00000 UGX
250 BND703,845.00000 UGX
500 BND1,407,690.00000 UGX
1000 BND2,815,380.00000 UGX
2000 BND5,630,760.00000 UGX
5000 BND14,076,900.00000 UGX
10000 BND28,153,800.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 UGX0.00036 BND
5 UGX0.00178 BND
10 UGX0.00355 BND
20 UGX0.00710 BND
50 UGX0.01776 BND
100 UGX0.03552 BND
250 UGX0.08880 BND
500 UGX0.17760 BND
1000 UGX0.35519 BND
2000 UGX0.71038 BND
5000 UGX1.77596 BND
10000 UGX3.55192 BND