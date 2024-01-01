500 Brunei dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BND to TTD at the real exchange rate

500 bnd
2,565.89 ttd

B$1.000 BND = TT$5.132 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.13185.1318
Low5.02254.9718
Average5.05715.0258
Change1.67%2.54%
1 BND to TTD stats

The performance of BND to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1318 and a 30 day low of 5.0225. This means the 30 day average was 5.0571. The change for BND to TTD was 1.67.

The performance of BND to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1318 and a 90 day low of 4.9718. This means the 90 day average was 5.0258. The change for BND to TTD was 2.54.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BND5.13178 TTD
5 BND25.65890 TTD
10 BND51.31780 TTD
20 BND102.63560 TTD
50 BND256.58900 TTD
100 BND513.17800 TTD
250 BND1,282.94500 TTD
500 BND2,565.89000 TTD
1000 BND5,131.78000 TTD
2000 BND10,263.56000 TTD
5000 BND25,658.90000 TTD
10000 BND51,317.80000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TTD0.19486 BND
5 TTD0.97432 BND
10 TTD1.94864 BND
20 TTD3.89728 BND
50 TTD9.74320 BND
100 TTD19.48640 BND
250 TTD48.71600 BND
500 TTD97.43200 BND
1000 TTD194.86400 BND
2000 TTD389.72800 BND
5000 TTD974.32000 BND
10000 TTD1,948.64000 BND