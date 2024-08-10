Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 5.132 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.781% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.134 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 5.086 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.