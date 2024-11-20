Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 5.048 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.475% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.075 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 5.019 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.482% increase in value.