Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 26.148 today, reflecting a 0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.926% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 26.148 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 25.908 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.