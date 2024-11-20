Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 27.680 today, reflecting a 0.839% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.426% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 27.684 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 27.171 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.569% decrease in value.