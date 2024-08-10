Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas is currently 2.747 today, reflecting a -0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 2.770 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 2.737 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.