Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas is currently 2.740 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 2.781 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 2.720 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 2.182% increase in value.