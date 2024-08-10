Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 121.030 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.432% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 122.050 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 120.965 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.308% decrease in value.