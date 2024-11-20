Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 122.220 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.469% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 122.900 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 121.250 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.164% decrease in value.