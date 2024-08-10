Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 12,636.000 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.368% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 12,649.300 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 12,589.700 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.200% increase in value.