Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 12,837.000 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.257% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 12,843.500 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 12,796.100 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.