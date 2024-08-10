Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2,695.650 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.261% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,701.500 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2,685.000 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.453% increase in value.