Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2,660.970 today, reflecting a 0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.383% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,662.670 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 2,650.820 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.