Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.358 today, reflecting a 0.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.308% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2.386 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 2.322 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.500% increase in value.