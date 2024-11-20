Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas history summary. This is the Bermudan dollar (BMD) to Tongan paʻangas (TOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BMD and TOP historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
BMD to TOP conversion chart
1 BMD = 2.36602 TOP
0
Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.366 today, reflecting a -0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2.376 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 2.322 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.651% increase in value.
