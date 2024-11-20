Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.366 today, reflecting a -0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 2.376 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 2.322 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.651% increase in value.