Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts is currently 35.244 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.217% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 35.675 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 35.100 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.325% increase in value.