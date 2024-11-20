Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts is currently 34.509 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.986% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 35.109 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 34.504 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.