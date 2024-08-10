Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 22,610.300 today, reflecting a 0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.516% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 22,650.600 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 22,494.300 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.695% increase in value.