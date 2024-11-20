Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 22,873.500 today, reflecting a 0.644% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.680% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 22,873.500 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 22,684.100 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.732% decrease in value.