Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 14.029 today, reflecting a 0.657% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 15.004 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 13.292 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.935% increase in value.