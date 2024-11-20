Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 13.592 today, reflecting a -2.980% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.890% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 14.679 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 13.434 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 6.179% increase in value.