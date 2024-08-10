Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 8.285 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.425 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 8.271 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.769% increase in value.