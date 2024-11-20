Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 8.203 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.285 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 8.187 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.118% increase in value.