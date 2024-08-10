Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 1,320.520 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.443% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,323.110 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1,314.700 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.222% increase in value.