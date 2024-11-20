Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 1,370.350 today, reflecting a 0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.334% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,374.190 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 1,364.750 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.475% increase in value.