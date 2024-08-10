Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 107.177 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 107.447 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 106.505 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.366% decrease in value.