Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 110.288 today, reflecting a -0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.084% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 111.281 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 109.978 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.466% increase in value.