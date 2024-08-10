Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials is currently 3.647 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 3.647 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 3.642 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.143% decrease in value.