Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials is currently 3.647 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 3.647 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 3.645 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.036% decrease in value.