Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 7,567.200 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 7,578.800 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 7,562.300 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.082% decrease in value.