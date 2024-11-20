Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 7,831.800 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.263% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 7,832.600 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 7,789.300 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.