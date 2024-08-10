Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 57.261 today, reflecting a -0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 57.961 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 57.230 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.316% decrease in value.