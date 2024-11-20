Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 58.887 today, reflecting a 0.404% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.207% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 59.002 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 58.568 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.