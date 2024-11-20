Bermudan dollar to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to South African rand is currently 18.051 today, reflecting a 0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.371% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 18.350 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 17.915 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.630% increase in value.