Bermudan dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Euros is currently 0.944 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.212% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.951 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.940 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.