Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees is currently 84.386 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 84.587 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 84.379 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.135% decrease in value.