Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees is currently 83.948 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 84.158 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 83.729 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.