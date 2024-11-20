Bermudan dollar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Singapore dollars is currently 1.337 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.157% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.348 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1.336 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.